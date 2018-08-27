College boy held for theft found dead, 2 suspended

SAHAYA NOVNISTON LOBO By

Express News Service

CHENNAI:A second year college student who was picked up by Railway Protection Force (RPF) on suspicion of stealing copper wires from railway tracks and made to sit in a police station in only his underwear, was found dead near railway tracks, his head severed on Saturday.

On Sunday, an RPF police inspector and a constable were suspended for “dereliction of duty” as Mouleeswaran had escaped from their custody, senior police officers told Express. While police claimed that R Mouleeswaran may have killed himself because of the ‘humiliation of being held for stealing’, his family and friends, who staged a rail roko on Sunday, suspect the police killed the youth.

According to RPF and Gummidipoondi railway police, Mouleeswaran was picked up by an RPF team around 12.30 am on Saturday after locals spotted him near the railway tracks and handed over him to the gate keeper. “The RPF team secured him from gate keeper office around 3.30 am. Copper wire was recovered from him,” said Senior Divisional Security Commissioner Louis Amuthan.

‘Mouleeswaran called dad after fleeing’

Senior Divisional Security Commissioner Louis Amuthan said while Mouleeswaran was kept in custody (at Gummidipoondi railway police station) for further interrogation, he fled around 7.35 am. CCTV footage obtained by police from a locality near the station shows a man running in only his underwear around 7.35 am on Saturday.

“He had subsequently got a phone from a passerby and called his father (around 8 am) and told him that he had been arrested by police while merely talking to a friend and that they had humiliated him by removing his clothes,” said a police officer in the Gummidipoondi SIPCOT police station, which is now investigating the circumstances that led to Mouleeswaran’s death.

On Saturday afternoon, passersby alerted Korukkupet railway police about a youth’s body that was found in three parts between Gummidipoondi Railway station and Elavur Railway Station. Later that evening, Mouleeswaran’s father Ravi confirmed that it was his son. The family and the youth’s friends alleged that it was the police who had killed Mouleeswaran and demanded the arrest of police officers responsible. On Sunday morning, hundreds of Mouleeswaran’s college-mates staged a rail roko near Ponneri railway station blocking a train coming from Chennai.

“His father had assumed that Mouleeswaran was at the police station when he phoned him and said he was humiliated by the police. But he had made the call after escaping from the station,” said a senior police officer. Police suspect Mouleeswaran was hit by a train plying Poondi to Elavur around 11.30 am.

While the police had initially filed a case under CrPCsection 174 (suspicious death), it was altered to CrPC section 176 (custodial death), under which a magisterial enquiry will be conducted. The 20-year-old Mouleeswaran, a resident of Chinnakavanam at Ponneri was a second year BA (Economics) student of Loganatha Narayanasamy Government College, Ponneri. On Sunday Gummidipundi RPF Inspector Ankat Kumar and constable Vinay Kumar were suspended

(Inputs from B Anbuselvan)