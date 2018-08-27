Home States Tamil Nadu

Five teams working  to arrest flow in  Upper Anaicut

Five teams have been deployed at Kollidam Upper Anaicut (Mukkombu) to arrest the flow of water from the damaged structure of the regulator.

Published: 27th August 2018 04:47 AM

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Five teams have been deployed at Kollidam Upper Anaicut (Mukkombu) to arrest the flow of water from the damaged structure of the regulator. The teams comprise fire service, disaster management, Fisheries department, Revenue department and Health department personnel.

The damage to the century-old Kollidam regulator bridge structure has kept district administration officials on their toes in Mukkombu. Collector K Rajamani told Express as the Mukkombu park will be reopened to the public from September 1 work is going on in full swing. “Two mechanised boats have been borrowed from the Fisheries department which make it easy to shift sandbags to arrest the river flow,” he said.

The teams are working non-stop to get the job done. Similarly, Revenue department officials at the site are present to make sure work does not stop due to any cash crunch and the Health department is on hand to provide medical assistance to workers if needed.

Working round the clock

The damage to the century-old Kollidam regulator bridge structure has resulted in teams working nonstop to get plug leak

