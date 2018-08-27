Home States Tamil Nadu

Heavy inflow in Mettur due to rains in catchment areas

The inflow into the Mettur dam increased to 26,000 cusecs and the outflow to 25,800 cusecs on Sunday.

Published: 27th August 2018 04:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 04:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SALEM:The inflow into the Mettur dam increased to 26,000 cusecs and the outflow to 25,800 cusecs on Sunday.Following heavy rainfall in its catchment areas, water level in the Mettur dam reached the maximum of 120 ft on July 23, August 11 and August 21.

From August 11, the inflow into the dam has been discharged virtually completely for delta and canal irrigation. The outflow touched 2.05 lakh cusecs in the third week of August. With rain stopping in the catchment areas, the inflow came down and the discharge was consequently reduced. On Saturday, the inflow was 20,742 cusecs and the outflow was 20,800 cusecs.

On Sunday, as rain beginning again in the catchment areas, the inflow increased to 26,000 cusecs. The water level stood at 120.10 ft and the water storage level at 93.47 tmc ft. The discharge for delta irrigation was 25,000 cusecs and for canal irrigation 800 cusecs.

Mettur dam heavy rainfall

