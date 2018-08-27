Lower Bavani Project water does not reach 40 per cent of area

By Express News Service

ERODE: Even as the PWD discharged 2300 cusecs of water from the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) dam in the main canal from August 1 and over 16 tmc water of the dam drained into the sea during past 10 days due to heavy flow of water into the dam, the water of the dam did not reach 40 percent of the tail end area of the ayacut, having 1.035 lakh acres in zone I.

Talking to Express, here on Monday, Thamizhaga Vivasayigal Sangam district secretary S Periyasamy said that as the district did not get adequate rainfall this year, the water released in the LBP main canal was percolated into the earth due to its dry condition. That's the main reason for the slow flow of water in the canal, he reasoned. He said that in Bavani, Kavundapadi, Chennasumuthram, Arachalur and Mettupalayam sections, the water did not reach the tail-end area even now so that the ryots did not raise paddy nurseries so far.

The same drought condition is prevailing in Zone II (1.035 lakh acre) of the LBP ayacut for which water was not released this year. He said that the LBP main canal's height can be hiked by 2-3 ft in the entire 124 miles or at least up to 64 miles at Arachalur and it would help the canal to carry over 3000 cusecs of water from the LBP dam. If such quantity of water is released from the dam, the water would easily flow to the tail end areas due to its velocity.

Above all, if the 3000 cusecs are released, water can be released for zone I and II at a time for 7 weeks alternately and it would help ryots of both zones raise some crops and get money. Now, zone I and zone II get water on alternate years for raising wet or dry crops and that too for just 4 months in a year, he noted.

Restore old pattern LBP ryots federation recalled that since the construction of the dam in the 1950s, water was released for both zones on alternate weeks to raise cotton and dry crops as the dam itself were constructed with the main purpose of supplying cotton to the spinning mills in Coimbatore which is called as India's Manchester.

But, in the 1970s alone the present pattern of releasing water alternate years for the zone I and II for the dry or wet crop was introduced affecting the ryots much. Hence, the old system should be restored with hiking and concretizing the bunds of the LBP main canal fully which could check seepage of over 500 cusecs of water out of 2300 cusecs now.

Nearly 6 years back, Rs 1200 crore concretization work in the LBP main canal with provision for seepage of water into the earth in some areas to help the ryots depending on such seepage water for irrigation, but due to the opposition of some ryots associations which created environmental issues, the PWD dropped the project fully. It is high time to reconsider the project in order to conserve water and help all ryots in the zone I and II to get water for 10 and a half month every year by modernizing the earthen canal of the LBP dam. Now the zone I and II get water for just 4 months on every alternate year for dry or wet crops, it noted.