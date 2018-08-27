Home States Tamil Nadu

Siblings stab neighbours for chicken

A missing chicken triggered a bloody duel between neighbours and resulted in one of them landing in hospital.

Published: 27th August 2018 04:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 04:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: A missing chicken triggered a bloody duel between neighbours and resulted in one of them landing in hospital. According to police, K Basker (28) and his brother K Azhagarswamy (31), residents of Veladipatti in Annavasal, rear chicken. On Saturday, one of the chicken went missing from the house, and Basker assumed his neighbours had stolen it. The brothers and another relative Sivaraman went to the neighbour’s place to enquire. The neighbours were N Raja (55), his wife Sita (40) and his brother N Ganesan.

As Raja was accused of cooking his neighbour’s chicken, his wife and brother came to his defence. The trio did not give into the claim and the situation escalated with Basker, Azhagarswamy and Sivaraman assaulting the neighbours. The trio used a sickle to grievously injure the trio. Ilupur DSP arrived at the spot and sent the injured to Pudukkottai GH.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
chicken fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails armed and paramilitary forces for rescue operations in Kerala
Shruti Haasan turns muse for designer Saaksha & Kinni at Lakme Fashion Week
Gallery
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6