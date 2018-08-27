Siblings stab neighbours for chicken

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: A missing chicken triggered a bloody duel between neighbours and resulted in one of them landing in hospital. According to police, K Basker (28) and his brother K Azhagarswamy (31), residents of Veladipatti in Annavasal, rear chicken. On Saturday, one of the chicken went missing from the house, and Basker assumed his neighbours had stolen it. The brothers and another relative Sivaraman went to the neighbour’s place to enquire. The neighbours were N Raja (55), his wife Sita (40) and his brother N Ganesan.

As Raja was accused of cooking his neighbour’s chicken, his wife and brother came to his defence. The trio did not give into the claim and the situation escalated with Basker, Azhagarswamy and Sivaraman assaulting the neighbours. The trio used a sickle to grievously injure the trio. Ilupur DSP arrived at the spot and sent the injured to Pudukkottai GH.