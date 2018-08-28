Home States Tamil Nadu

Business loans for Tamil Nadu tribals vulnerable to red sander touts

The five districts were selected as tribal community members in these districts were vulnerable to being lured by touts who take them to Andhra forests for red sanders cutting.

Published: 28th August 2018 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2018 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Prabhakar T
Express News Service

COIMBATORE : Six months after five tribal men from Tamil Nadu who had reportedly gone to Andhra Pradesh to cut red sanders, drowned while attempting to escape the AP Special Task Force, the Tamil Nadu State Tribal Welfare department has formulated an exclusive scheme for tribal communities in the five districts of Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Salem, Villupuram and Dharmapuri to help them start businesses. As per the scheme, 10-member teams in each village would be able to avail of a Rs 10-lakh loan.

The five districts were selected as tribal community members in these districts were vulnerable to being lured by touts who take them to Andhra forests for red sanders cutting. Under the new scheme, aimed exclusively at the 250 tribal villages in these districts, they would be able to get a loan of `10 lakh for a 10-member team, said a top official in the tribal welfare directorate. According to the official, a team of 10 members would be formed in each village and they would have to form a society.

“Tribal welfare department will provide a loan of Rs10 lakh for this 10-member society, which they can use to start a business or do agriculture. A government official will monitor each team to check if they are spending the money in a fruitful way. Over a period, they would gain profit from the business which they can take. They would have to invest the capital in the society for development of the other disadvantaged people,” the official added.

People in these villages will also get employment opportunities at small factories to be set up by the Directorate. “We have planned to set up five factories, one in each district. The district officials will decide the type of industry,” sources in the directorate said. Tribal Welfare Director T Rittu Cyriac said the exclusive scheme for these districts would be implemented in 10 days.

