Election Commission meeting: Tamil Nadu parties want return to ballot paper

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The AIADMK, DMK and other parties from Tamil Nadu put forward many suggestions before the Election Commission at an all-party meeting held in New Delhi on Monday. The suggestions included error-free electoral rolls, reverting to ballot paper system etc. Deputy Speaker M Thambidurai told reporters that the Election Commission should come up with error-free electoral rolls to ensure participation of every voter in the electoral process.

“In some places, missing names of voters occur while in some places, names of the dead voters appear in the rolls. The Commission should ensure 33 per cent reservation for women in the electoral system. State funding of elections to curb irregularities is also suggested, “he said and added that the EC should not allow parties to campaign on private television channels. Instead, they should be given time slots in Doordarshan and All-India Radio for the campaign, he observed.

The AIADMK has suggested that uniform implementation of model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections would not suit all States because polling takes place in more than one or two months gap in many States where implementation of welfare schemes would get affected. Asked whether the AIADMK had demanded reverting to ballot paper system instead of electronic voting machines, Thambidurai said if all parties demand it, “we are for it”. There should be a consensus on this issue. But the AIADMK is not afraid of either EVMs or ballot paper, he commented.

DMK spokespersons TKS Elangovan said, “Electoral rolls could be prepared without any error if officers are appointed for every Assembly constituency instead of having district-level officers. We have brought to the notice of EC about the complaints against EVMs being manipulated from outside and told the EC that it would be better to revert to ballot paper system.”Seventeen parties including national parties urged the EC to revert to ballot paper system.