Expert panel likely to meet on  August 29 over fire safety in hospitals

CHENNAI: After the Tamil Nadu government survey found private and government hospitals lacking fire safety mechanisms in one way or other, the state is now planning to hold a meeting this week to prepare an action taken report (ATR) to be submitted before the Madras High Court.The health secretary is likely to hold the meeting on August 29 and has invited all stakeholders to discuss issues relating to fire-fighting arrangements and ramp facilities in the hospitals.

This will be the eighth state-level experts committee meeting on implementation of guidelines for fire safety methods in existing hospital buildings and to inspect and monitor fire-fighting arrangements in hospitals and medical centres, sources added.The exercise is being undertaken following the Madras High Court order in September last year in a case filed by social activist Jawaharlal Shanmugham, who is also a member of the state expert committee.

Shanmugham told Express that the state has yet to come up with remedial measures or recommendations considering the various factors involved in patient safety.Interestingly, Shanmugham himself had carried out inspection of 58 hospitals and found that many of the hospitals do not have proper planning permission approval and completion certificates and many deviated from the approved plans.Shanmugham had put forth recommendations before the Madras High Court as the state expert committee which was looking into the issue had failed to come out with any of them.

