By PTI

Tirunelveli, Aug 27 (PTI) Former AIADMK minister Nagoor Meeran died at a private hospital here today, hospital sources said. He was 54. The former minister was suffering from a kidney ailment.

Hospital sources said he died at 6 pm. Nagoor Meeran was a minister in the Jayalalithaa cabinet from 1991-96.

He is survived by wife and two sons.