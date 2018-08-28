Home States Tamil Nadu

M K Stalin elected unopposed as DMK president

65-year-old Stalin becomes the second President of one of the oldest political party in the country, a post held by his late father and five-time Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.Karunanidhi for 49 years.

DMK leader MK Stalin

By IANS

CHENNAI: DMK leader MK Stalin was today elevated as the party President, being elected unopposed to the top post.

At the party's General Council meeting held here, DMK General Secretary K Anbazhagan said Stalin was elected unopposed, as he was the sole candidate who had filed nomination for the party chief's post on August 26.

The 65-year-old Stalin's elevation comes about three weeks after the death of his father and party president M Karunanidhi on August 7 and amidst threats by his elder brother and expelled DMK leader MK Alagiri that the party will have to face "consequences" if he was not re-admitted into its fold.

Chants hailing Stalin as "Thalapathy" (Commander) rented the Kalaignar Arangam where the meeting was underway even as the General Council members cheered with loud applause.

DMK Principal Secretary Durai Murugan was elected Treasurer, succeeding Stalin, a post he vacated recently in view of his proposed elevation.

