Pass orders on plea for delimiting fishing villages: Madras High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Madras High Court has directed the State Rural Development and Panchayat Raj department to consider and pass orders on a PIL petition for initiation of delimitation proceedings in respect of fishing villages in the 13 coastal districts in the State and declare them as separate village panchayats before the forthcoming panchayat elections, if they satisfy the eligible criteria. A division bench gave the directive while disposing of a PIL petition from Fisherman Care, by its president LTA Peter Rayan, last week.

According to petitioner, there are 13 coastal districts in the State, consisting of 608 fishermen villages.

The Mandal Commission had recommended inclusion of the fishermen community in the list of SC/STs and to carve out the areas where they are concentrated, as separate constituencies. But the government and the Delimitation Commission have ignored all these recommendations. Similarly, empowerment of fishing community by declaring their villages as village panchayats had also not been done, petitioner contended.

NOTICE ON hr&ce ORDER TO TEMPLES

Chennai; The Madras High Court has ordered notice on a PIL petition to exempt the non-heritage and non-ancient temples from the requirement of obtaining prior permission from the screening committee of the HR&CE department for performing kumbhabishekam. A division bench ordered the notice, returnable by August 31, when a PIL came up for hearing on Monday. According to petitioner, the notification, dated February 14, 2017, can be made applicable only to the temples which have heritage value. Other temples should be excluded.

pil seeks property papers IN ENGLISH

Chennai: A PIL petition has been filed in the Madras High Court for a direction to the State government to permit registration of documents relating to properties in English too, in addition to Tamil. A division bench before which the PIL from advocate Vengai I Prakash Raj came up for hearing on Monday, ordered notice to the government returnable by August 30. The bench also directed the petitioner to hand over the online STAR (Simplified and Transparent Administration of Registration) portal to the authorities for scrutiny.

`10,000 cost imposed for ‘frivolous’ PLEA

Chennai: A division bench of the Madras High Court has imposed a cost of `10,000 on a litigant, who has filed a ‘frivolous’ writ petition relating to provision of various additional facilities to the passengers of the State Transport Corporations. The bench was dismissing the PIL petition from Jawahar Shanmugam of Thiruvanmiyur, who prayed for a directive to the Transport department to take additional safety measures as per the statutory rules and regulations in all government buses and provide adequate infrastructural facilities at the bus-stands and shelters. Holding that the PIL was a frivolous one filed only for publicity and there is no public interest involved, the bench imposed the cost, which shall be remitted to the Juvenile Justice Fund.