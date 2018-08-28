Rahul Gandhi congratulates M K Stalin on elevation as DMK president

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress President Rahul Gandhi today congratulated M K Stalin and wished him success in his political journey after he was elected as president of the DMK.

In his reply, Stalin thanked Gandhi for his wishes and said they stood together in the fight to uphold secular values.

"Congratulations to Shri M K Stalin on being elected President of the DMK. I wish him happiness and success as he begins a new chapter in his political journey," Gandhi said on Twitter.

Stalin tweeted saying, "Thank you Thiru Rahul Gandhi for your thoughtful wishes.

We stand together in the fight to uphold secular values.

" Disregarding whimpers of protest by his elder brother M K Alagiri, Stalin was today elected unopposed as president of the DMK, heralding a new era in Tamil Nadu's opposition party that was led by his father, the late M Karunanidhi, for nearly five decades.

The elevation of Stalin, the DMK working president whom Karunanidhi had anointed his successor during his lifetime after he began keeping indifferent health, was announced at a meeting of the DMK's General Council by party general secretary K Anbazhagan.