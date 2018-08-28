Home States Tamil Nadu

Rahul Gandhi congratulates M K Stalin on elevation as DMK president

In his reply, Stalin thanked Gandhi for his wishes and said they stood together in the fight to uphold secular values.

Published: 28th August 2018 09:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2018 09:41 PM   |  A+A-

DMK Working President M K Stalin addresses during the party's General Council Meeting at Anna Arivalayam in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)

DMK Working President M K Stalin addresses during the party's General Council Meeting at Anna Arivalayam in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress President Rahul Gandhi today congratulated M K Stalin and wished him success in his political journey after he was elected as president of the DMK.

In his reply, Stalin thanked Gandhi for his wishes and said they stood together in the fight to uphold secular values.

"Congratulations to Shri M K Stalin on being elected President of the DMK. I wish him happiness and success as he begins a new chapter in his political journey," Gandhi said on Twitter.

Stalin tweeted saying, "Thank you Thiru Rahul Gandhi for your thoughtful wishes.

We stand together in the fight to uphold secular values.

" Disregarding whimpers of protest by his elder brother M K Alagiri, Stalin was today elected unopposed as president of the DMK, heralding a new era in Tamil Nadu's opposition party that was led by his father, the late M Karunanidhi, for nearly five decades.

The elevation of Stalin, the DMK working president whom Karunanidhi had anointed his successor during his lifetime after he began keeping indifferent health, was announced at a meeting of the DMK's General Council by party general secretary K Anbazhagan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
DMK president M K Stalin Rahul Gandhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Onapottan is a symbolic representation of King Mahabali, visits houses and blesses families during Onam. (Photo | TP Sooraj/EPS)
Onapottan visits families in Kerala
DMK leader MK Stalin
Tamil Nadu: Stalin elected as new DMK president
Gallery
Founded by legendary actor Raj Kapoor in 1948 in suburban Chembur, the studio witnessed several films made by the Kapoor family over the decades. (Photo|Twitter)
Kapoor family decides to sell iconic RK Studios started by Raj Kapoor
Played by Aaron Paul, Jesse Pinkman is Walter White's (Bryan Cranston) partner in crime, literally in Vince Gilligan's top rated TV show, 'Breaking Bad'. Here are 10 great quotes by Aaron Paul's character in the show.
10 kickass quotes by Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad