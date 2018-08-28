Home States Tamil Nadu

Reelected as ISTD chief, Karthikeyan felicitated

Karthikeyan won with a record vote share of over 80 per cent, according to members of ISTD and National Institute of Personnel Management, who organised the event.

Published: 28th August 2018 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2018 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

Dr R Karthikeyan being felicitated in Chennai on Monday | Martin Louis

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: R Karthikeyan of Gemba Management Consulting was felicitated by Minister for Tamil Development, Culture and Archaeology K Pandiarajan on Monday, for being elected as national president of Indian Society for Training and Development for the third time in a row. Karthikeyan won with a record vote share of over 80 per cent, according to members of ISTD and National Institute of Personnel Management, who organised the event. Speaking at the event, Pandiarajan congratulated Karthikeyan on his victory and lauded his ability to speak in simple terms. “It’s hard not be complex after being in Human Resources for so many years,” Pandiarajan, said jokingly. 

Pandiarajan expressed his respect for Human Resources, his roots, and said he hadn’t left the field. “Politics is macro HR,” he noted. Karthikeyan, who spoke to the HR professionals gathered at the event, spoke about his recent visit to the Google headquarters and highlighted takeaways in their human resources practices. 

“Taking care of all employees’ needs and allowing them to think only about work is just the tip of the iceberg,” Karthikeyan said, explaining that these perks fade away after a while.  He pointed out how the ‘anybody can ask any question’ work ethos is a major boost. “Giving employees a sense of purpose is the biggest achievement the company has done,” Karthikeyan claimed. He also explained the importance of allowing every employee to double as a recruiter.  Taking stock of ISTD, Karthikeyan said the body had to redefine it in the coming years to stay relevant. for the future generation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karthikeyan Gemba Management Consulting National Institute of Personnel Management

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Bollywood actor Salman Khan (File photo | AP)
30 years of Salman Khan: Some facts about Bollywood’s Bhaijaan
Arjun Rampal (File | AFP)
Watch Arjun Rampal, Harshvardhan Rane, Gurmeet Chaudhary talking about Paltan
Gallery
Played by Aaron Paul, Jesse Pinkman is Walter White's (Bryan Cranston) partner in crime, literally in Vince Gilligan's top rated TV show, 'Breaking Bad'. Here are 10 great quotes by Aaron Paul's character in the show.
10 kickass quotes by Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love