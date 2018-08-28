Home States Tamil Nadu

Seven bonded labourers rescued near Kanchi, one person arrested

The rescued persons were produced before the Revenue Divisional Officer on Monday.

Published: 28th August 2018

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Madurantakam sub-division vigilance committee, along with district officials, has rescued seven bonded labourers, including two children and belonging to two families, during a surprise check at an interior place in Palur in Kancheepuram district.The rescued persons were produced before the Revenue Divisional Officer on Monday.

“Based on a tip-off that one Sumithra has been employing seven people as bonded labours for cutting wood, members of the vigilance committee made a surprise check. The committee found that  Sumithra’s husband, who was working in a private milk company, provided the factory with firewood. Hence, Sumithra took these people as labourers. For the past seven years, she had been paying them all `800 per week. To avoid getting arrested, Sumithra took them from place to place,” said one of the committee members.

The rescued people were identified as R Kumar (38), his wife Kasthuri (35), their son Chandru (15) and nephew S Kumar (18). The other family consisted of K Rajendran (50), his wife Chitra (45) and son Sukriya Devan (21).They will be sent to their native villages in Kancheepuram after they get their release certificates. The Anaikattu police have arrested Sumithra who will be remanded after the magistrate   enquiry.

