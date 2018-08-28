Home States Tamil Nadu

Speculation rife as AIADMK bigwigs meet

Party sources said Madhusudhanan had been strongly feeling ignored by the leaders of the AIADMK despite holding the post of praesidium chairman.

Published: 28th August 2018

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : AIADMK praesidium chairman E Madhusudanan on Monday night met Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and later Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani, sparking speculations among the party functionaries. He will be meeting Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday to sort out certain issues. Party sources said Madhusudhanan had been strongly feeling ignored by the leaders of the AIADMK despite holding the post of praesidium chairman.

On Monday evening, presspersons got information that Madhusudanan would be meeting media at his Tondiarpet office at 12 noon on Tuesday. His close associates, however,  told Express that he had held discussions with the Deputy CM and would confirm whether he would meet the press after sometime. Later, Madhusudanan also met Velumani.

When contacted, Madhusudanan told Express, “Will speak to media tomorrow after meeting the Chief Minister.” Last year, Madhusudanan was defeated by TTV Dhinakaran in the RK Nagar byelection.

