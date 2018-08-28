Still no textbooks for these Tiruchy kids

Deepak Sathish By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY : With a fortnight for quarterly examinations, Class XI vocational students of Tiruchy’s government and aided schools have yet to receive textbooks for Computer Technology. Sources said the textbooks have been distributed in all districts, but Tiruchy.There are some 25 government and aided schools in Tiruchy that offer the vocational group with around 400 students. These students have no textbooks. They are making do by jotting down the questions and answers.

Teachers have been told to download an e-copy of the book from school education department’s website. Most students cannot afford to photocopy the book. “Students fail to understand key concepts as there is no textbook for reference,” a teacher said. S N Janardhanan, of the TN Higher Secondary Schools Vocational Teachers Kazhagam urged the CEO to act immediately. CEO M Ramakrishnan said he would look into the issue.