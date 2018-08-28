Tamil Nadu engineering admission: Supplementary counselling goes on till midnight

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : As Tamil Nadu engineering admission counselling came to an end, over 7,500 students attended the supplementary counselling on Sunday and Monday, according to TNEA selection committee secretary V Rhymend Uthariara. Long queues of aspirants snaked at the College of Engineering, Guindy, where the in-person-only supplementary counselling took place till midnight on Monday to ensure that all eligible candidates present were allotted seats.

Over 9,000 aspirants applied for the supplementary counselling conducted for students who missed their scheduled appointments due to unavoidable circumstances. The number of applicants for supplementary counselling has increased threefold over last year.The counselling was delayed this year and parts of it happened along with medical counselling. “Students, who could not come because of medical counselling, appeared for the supplementary counselling,” said an Anna University official.

Although the number of applicants was much larger than expected, the counselling duration was not extended until Wednesday, despite requests from applicants. “Many students have come from remote locations in the State, and they cannot arrange accommodation at a short notice,” the secretary said.

After five rounds of engineering counselling, which ended on August 20, over half the seats lay vacant. 72,648 students were allotted BE/BTech government quota seats in various colleges. “We expect 80,000 seats to be filled this year,” he said.