DMK cadre expect Stalin to adopt impartial approach

Now becoming the sole authority in the party organisations, his decisions should be focused on the welfare of the general public and the party cadre.

Newly elected DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI : Even as MK Stalin formally assumed the mantle of DMK president on Tuesday, several party men want him to adopt an impartial approach when dealing with organisational issues, besides keeping his family members away from meddling with party affairs.“Now he is the supreme authority of the party. So, every decision he takes will have its consequences. He must adopt an impartial approach in dealing with issues in the party,” stressed a senior DMK leader.

Pointing to certain appointments to key posts in the party and its wings made recently, the leader urged Stalin to keep his family members away from interfering in party affairs, for its well being.He said, “The first thing he should do is to keep his family members away from meddling with the affairs of the party, because they tend to influence his decisions and choice of hands for key posts.”The growing influence of Stalin’s son-in-law is not favoured by many old war horses in the party, though they have a soft-corner for Stalin’s son.

Freeing himself from the influence of a group of second rung leaders found encircling him always is another point old timers in the party want him to do.“A group of second rung leaders are always surrounding our leader. We doubt they may be influencing him. He should free himself from their clutches,” said an advocate, who is long associated with the legal wing of DMK.

Now becoming the sole authority in the party organisations, his decisions should be focused on the welfare of the general public and the party cadre. “If he does so, he will gain more strength and support from not only the public, but also the party’s rank and file forever,” he felt.Pointing out that Stalin’s statement that he took a new life from Tuesday gave hope of a change in approach, a party MLA said, “He should treat every leader with equal respect.”

