High Court grants relief to General of Trade Remedies

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Madras High Court has directed the Designated Authority, Directorate-General of Trade Remedies (GTR), Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry in New Delhi, to assess provisionally, the safeguard duty payable by GRT Silverwares at T Nagar and Sterling and Wilson Private Limited in Mumbai in respect of future imports.A division bench of Justices S Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad, which gave the directive, also directed the said authority to release the consignment of goods (solar cells) without insisting on payment of safeguard duty, after executing a bond by the authorised officers of the companies.

The bench made it clear that in the event of upholding the notification, the petitioners are liable to pay the safeguard duty provisionally assessed by the authority. Encashing the bonds are also subject to final order of this court, the judges added and posted the present petitions along with similar petitions, for further hearing on September 3.

The petitions challenged a notification dated July 30 last of the Union revenue secretary under sec. 8-B of Customs Tariff Act read with Rule 12, 14 and 17 of Customs Tariff (Identification and Assessment of Safeguard Duty) Rules, 1997, whereby the finance ministry had imposed the safeguard duty at 25 per cent ad valorem on the import of `solar cells whether or not assembled in modules or panels’ into India from China and Malaysia.

Petitioners contended that the notification was illegal, without authority of law and in violation of principles of natural justice and hence, liable to be quashed.GRT is engaged in the business of solar power development and currently developing projects for supply of solar power in various States across India, including Tamil Nadu. For this purpose, it had appointed Sterling and Wilson Private Limited in Mumbai, the second petitioner, as the EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) contractor.