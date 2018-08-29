Maiden address calls for spirited attack on BJP, AIADMK

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Putting an end to the days of speculation about the DMK warming up to the BJP, leading to a future political realignment in Tamil Nadu, party president MK Stalin on day one in his new assignment launched a spirited attack on the saffron party, calling upon his cadre to rally behind him to teach the national party a lesson. He has also pledged to oust the AIADMK government.

Delivering his maiden address after elected as the party president, Stalin called upon his partymen to rally behind him. “Come! Join hands with me to teach a lesson to the Modi government which is trying to saffronise the entire India,” he thundered.Lashing out at the BJP, he said the Centre was trying to destroy the fundamentals of education, art, literature and religion by its sheer power of authority and religious fanaticism,

Stalin said the process of appointments in judiciary and education and Governors was undermining the values of democracy and secular ideals. He also wanted the cadre to organise to chuck out the ‘spineless’ State government which he said was sacrificing the interests of the Tamil Nadu people and mortgaging the people’s self-respect, besides indulging in looting.

Borrowing the words of his father and party patriarch M Karunanidhi, he said his appeal was not for caressing the breeze but to cross the fire (path).Reaffirming the party’s commitment to rationalism, self-respect, social justice and equality which he described four pillars of the DMK, Stalin said he was taking a new life infused with the DMK genes and a dream to usher in a better future. He asserted that individuals were no bigger than the party.“The ‘Rising Sun’ symbol and the black-and-red party flag are bigger than any individual,” he asserted in an oblique reference to his nagging brother MK Alagiri.