Home States Tamil Nadu

Maiden address calls for spirited attack on BJP, AIADMK

Delivering his maiden address after elected as the party president, Stalin called upon his partymen to rally behind him.

Published: 29th August 2018 03:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2018 03:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Putting an end to the days of speculation about the DMK warming up to the BJP, leading to a future political realignment in Tamil Nadu, party president MK Stalin on day one in his new assignment launched a spirited attack on the saffron party, calling upon his cadre to rally behind him to teach the national party a lesson. He has also pledged to oust the AIADMK government.

Delivering his maiden address after elected as the party president, Stalin called upon his partymen to rally behind him. “Come! Join hands with me to teach a lesson to the Modi government which is trying to saffronise the entire India,” he thundered.Lashing out at the BJP, he said the Centre was trying to destroy the fundamentals of education, art, literature and religion by its sheer power of authority and religious fanaticism, 

Stalin said the process of appointments in judiciary and education and Governors was undermining the values of democracy and secular ideals. He also wanted the cadre to organise to chuck out the ‘spineless’ State government which he said was sacrificing the interests of the Tamil Nadu people and mortgaging the people’s self-respect, besides indulging in looting.

Borrowing the words of his father and party patriarch M Karunanidhi, he said his appeal was not for caressing the breeze but to cross the fire (path).Reaffirming the party’s commitment to rationalism, self-respect, social justice and equality which he described four pillars of the DMK, Stalin said he was taking a new life infused with the DMK genes and a dream to usher in a better future. He asserted that individuals were no bigger than the party.“The ‘Rising Sun’ symbol and the black-and-red party flag are bigger than any individual,” he asserted in an oblique reference to his nagging brother MK Alagiri.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
DMK BJP MK Stalin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Onapottan is a symbolic representation of King Mahabali, visits houses and blesses families during Onam. (Photo | TP Sooraj/EPS)
Onapottan visits families in Kerala
DMK leader MK Stalin
Tamil Nadu: Stalin elected as new DMK president
Gallery
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's top five most painful losses in finals
Founded by legendary actor Raj Kapoor in 1948 in suburban Chembur, the studio witnessed several films made by the Kapoor family over the decades. (Photo|Twitter)
Kapoor family decides to sell iconic RK Studios started by Raj Kapoor