Minister OS Manian defends felling of palm trees

Even as activists are aghast at the felling of palm trees, Minister OS Manian defended the officials saying palm trees, which are considered.

Published: 29th August 2018 03:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2018 03:39 AM   |  A+A-

A row of palm trees which were felled near Kollidam

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM : Even as activists are aghast at the felling of palm trees, Minister OS Manian defended the officials saying palm trees, which are considered to be endangered, could be treated as expendable during emergencies along with Eucalyptus and Pine.In a media interaction during an inspection of flood-hit regions in Kollidam,  reporters raised the issue of palm trees being felled to plug breaches in Kollidam banks near Alakudi.

Manian replied, “It is not right to say every tree should be protected. Ironwood hich is used as firewood in Chulas, Eucalyptus are meant for cutting, and similarly, palm trees cannot be prevented from cutting when there is an emergency.  Needhi Nool says a family can be ruined to save a village, a village can be ruined to save a country, and a country can be ruined to save the world. When there is a need to save people, we have to treat trees as expendables.”

Nearly a hundred trees were uprooted in Palayapalayam village in Sirkazhi last week. Minister OS Manian added that the uprooted trees belonged to PWD and will be replaced by planting two saplings in place of one uprooted tree. 

