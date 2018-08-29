Paradigm shift in approach to disaster management

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : The State Disaster Management Perspective Plan 2018-30, released by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday, is all set to bring in a paradigm shift in Tamil Nadu government’s approach to disaster management and risk reduction, on all counts. This plan has set out clear-cut goals to be achieved by 2030 with regard to strengthening disaster risk governance, investing in disaster risk reduction and enhancing disaster preparedness for effective response, structural and non-structural measures.

Commissioner of Revenue Administration K Satyagopal, explaining the salient features of the plan, told Express that “It focuses on systems approach for risk management rather than the conventional approach. Focus areas for risk reduction will be natural resources conservation on watershed basis, comprehensive management of river basins, sustainable management of ecologically-fragile areas, sustainable agricultural development, mainstreaming of developmental plans, social inclusion and integrated development of vulnerable areas, etc.”

“The system approach would focus on understanding the ‘big picture’ as against the ‘local picture’ alone. For example, the general notion is that 2015 Chennai floods occurred because of reasons within the city - like inadequate storm water drains etc., But actually, the floods were caused by the four river systems - Adyar, Cooum, Kosasthalaiyar and Kovalam. So, actually, the problem for Chennai originated from Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur.”

He said according to this perspective plan, the government would address the problem from the ecosystem called river which has direct connection with oceanic system. In this inter-related system, there are fragile ecosystems like creek, marshland, estuary etc., that would also be taken into account for risk management.

Natural resources conservation on a watershed basis, comprehensive management of river basins, sustainable management of ecologically-fragile areas, sustainable agricultural development, mainstreaming of disaster risk reduction into developmental plans, social inclusion and integrated development of vulnerable areas would be the focus areas for risk reduction under the systems approach.

“We will have a comprehensive flood protection through structural and non-structural interventions and enhance resistance and resilience of the community with special reference to seven coastal districts - Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram and Kanniyakumari districts,” Satyagopal added.

Minimising the risk of urban flooding with special focus on Greater Chennai Corporation would be another aspect of this plan, he said and added that “We want to enhance the resilience of farmers to face the vagaries of monsoon and the impact of climate change. This will be with special reference to delta areas because they are more impacted by the fluctuations of the monsoon,” he added.

The 200-page document includes - profile of the State, hazard vulnerability analysis of different parts of the State to different forms of disasters, institutional mechanism for risk governance - roles and responsibilities of different departments of the State, preparedness measures to be taken and the capacity building, measures to be adopted for prevention and mitigation of disasters and the manner in which mitigation measures should be integrated with developmental plans and projects.

Water release from Gunderipallam

Chennai: Following requests from farmers, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday ordered release of water from Gunderipallam reservoir, for a special wetting of standing crops

in 2,499 acres in Gopichettipalayam taluk in Erode district. He said water would be released for 10 days from August 30 to September 8.