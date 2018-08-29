Home States Tamil Nadu

Rajini’s party says ‘no’ to caste, religious affiliates

The rulebook has stated that anyone over the age of 18 may join the RMM, provided they are not affiliated to any religious or caste-related outfits. 

Rajinikanth. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Rajinikanth’s Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM), a fan club that the actor intends to convert to a political party, has denied entry to those belonging to caste-based or religious outfits, as stated in its rule book released on Tuesday. The rule book has stated that anyone over the age of 18 may join the RMM, provided they are not affiliated to any religious or caste-related outfits. The rules have been chalked out with the aim of taking forward a style of politics honest and transparent, without caste and religious barriers, the rule book stated. 

Outlining the rules for the use of the outfit’s flag, the book said that the flag should only be made of cloth and may not be permanently affixed to members’ vehicles. However, the flags may be attached to vehicles during rallies and meetings but must be removed soon afterwards. As for meetings, the rule book stipulated that no meeting be held without permission from local body authorities and police. It also prohibited the use of garlands, shawls, gifts and bouquets during meetings. 

The guidelines have also made it clear that posts within the fan club would be awarded to only one member of a family. Apart from a youth wing and women’s wing, the outfit is to have a farmers’ wing, fishermen’s wing, traders wing, lawyers wing, weavers wing, technical wing and a wing for both doctors and engineers. 

On disciplinary actions, the rule book has said, “Anyone found involved in or charged with serious offences may be suspended from membership and permanently removed from it if the charges are proven true.” While stating that only official information authorised by the management should be shared in social media, the guidelines have called for restrictions on posting Rajinikanth’s film-related content, including dialogues and film interviews, to 15% of the total posts. 

