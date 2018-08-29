Home States Tamil Nadu

Southern Railway to operate special trains to Tirunelveli

 To cater to additional demand, Southern Railway is to operate special trains to Ernakulam and Tirunelveli.

Published: 29th August 2018 02:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2018 02:57 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : To cater to additional demand, Southern Railway is to operate special trains to Ernakulam and Tirunelveli.A railway release said that with a composition of one AC two tier coach, two AC three-tier coaches, 12 sleeper class coaches, and two luggage-cum-brake vans, the Chennai - Ernakulam special fare special train will leave Chennai Central at 8 pm on September 14 and reach Ernakulam at 8.45 am  the next day. The train will stop at Arakkonam, Katpadi, Jolarpet, Salem, Erode, Tirupur, Coimbatore, Palghat, Ottapalam, Thrissur and Aluva. 

In the return direction, Ernakulam - Chennai special fare special train will leave Ernakulam at 7 pm on September 30 and reach Chennai Central at 7.20 am the next day.Similarly, Chennai Egmore  - Tirunelveli Suvidha special train will leave Chennai Egmore at 10.15 pm on September 12, to reach Tirunelveli at 10.30 am the next day. In the return journey, Tirunelveli - Chennai Egmore Suvidha special train will leave Tirunelveli at 3 pm on October 2 and reach Chennai Egmore at 3.15 am the next day. The train will stop at Tambaram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, and Vridhachalam among other stations. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Southern Railway Special trains Tirunelveli

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Onapottan is a symbolic representation of King Mahabali, visits houses and blesses families during Onam. (Photo | TP Sooraj/EPS)
Onapottan visits families in Kerala
DMK leader MK Stalin
Tamil Nadu: Stalin elected as new DMK president
Gallery
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's top five most painful losses in finals
Founded by legendary actor Raj Kapoor in 1948 in suburban Chembur, the studio witnessed several films made by the Kapoor family over the decades. (Photo|Twitter)
Kapoor family decides to sell iconic RK Studios started by Raj Kapoor