Southern Railway to operate special trains to Tirunelveli

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : To cater to additional demand, Southern Railway is to operate special trains to Ernakulam and Tirunelveli.A railway release said that with a composition of one AC two tier coach, two AC three-tier coaches, 12 sleeper class coaches, and two luggage-cum-brake vans, the Chennai - Ernakulam special fare special train will leave Chennai Central at 8 pm on September 14 and reach Ernakulam at 8.45 am the next day. The train will stop at Arakkonam, Katpadi, Jolarpet, Salem, Erode, Tirupur, Coimbatore, Palghat, Ottapalam, Thrissur and Aluva.

In the return direction, Ernakulam - Chennai special fare special train will leave Ernakulam at 7 pm on September 30 and reach Chennai Central at 7.20 am the next day.Similarly, Chennai Egmore - Tirunelveli Suvidha special train will leave Chennai Egmore at 10.15 pm on September 12, to reach Tirunelveli at 10.30 am the next day. In the return journey, Tirunelveli - Chennai Egmore Suvidha special train will leave Tirunelveli at 3 pm on October 2 and reach Chennai Egmore at 3.15 am the next day. The train will stop at Tambaram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, and Vridhachalam among other stations.