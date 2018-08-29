Home States Tamil Nadu

Suspend tender process till September 3

The project was aimed at designing, developing and maintaining e-governance applications for 10 proposed smart cities in the State.

Published: 29th August 2018 03:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2018 03:46 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Tamil Nadu Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TUFIDCO) to refrain from going ahead with a 107-crore tender process until September 3, on the basis of a petition filed by Acetech Machinery Components India Private Limited. The petitioner has stated that Larsen and Toubro Limited (L&T) has been declared as the lowest bidder though they provide a platform that is different from the technical requirements originally stated in the RFP (Request for Proposal).

The project was aimed at designing, developing and maintaining e-governance applications for 10 proposed smart cities in the State. Justice R Mahadevan admitted the plea moved by Acetech Machinery Components India Private Limited.

