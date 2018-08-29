Tamil Nadu SMART to assist decision-making during crisis

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Tamil Nadu government will put in place a System for Multi-Hazard Potential Impact Assessment and Emergency Response Tracking (TN SMART). Commissioner of Revenue Administration, K Satyagopal told Express that “The TN SMART uses ‘legacy data’, including information about disasters that already took place. Our goal is use that in the coming north-east monsoon. We will club this data with the dynamic data - i.e., forecast.”

He pointed out that TN-SMART initiative would be in line with World Meteorological Organisation’s Global Framework for Climate Services - i.e., development and application of climate services to assist decision-making for addressing climate-related risks. TN SMART would offer a dynamic risk assessment system to assess the potential impact of weather forecast issued by India Meteorological Department and a real-time system of evaluating the forecast with reference to the actual situations.

CM appointS Clerks IN DPH

Chennai: Chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday handed over appointment orders to five of 42 successors of Directorate of Public Health (DPH) staff who died while in service, at the Secretariat. The candidates were selected on compassionate grounds for clerical posts. The 42 candidates were recruited in the junior assistant category and will be posted at the DPH’s administrative department.

‘AIADMK STANDING LIKE AN IRON FORT’

Chennai: Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar denied differences of opinion among the AIADMK functionaries and said the party was standing like an iron fort. When asked whether there were fresh intra-party problems in the AIADMK, he said, “AIADMK is standing like an iron fort. No differences of opinion.” The minister’s remark assumes significance since AIADMK presidium chairman E Madhusudanan raised some issues with the CM and Deputy CM recently.