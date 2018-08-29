Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu SMART to assist decision-making during crisis

Tamil Nadu government will put in place a System for Multi-Hazard Potential Impact Assessment and Emergency Response Tracking (TN SMART). 

Published: 29th August 2018 03:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2018 03:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Tamil Nadu government will put in place a System for Multi-Hazard Potential Impact Assessment and Emergency Response Tracking (TN SMART). Commissioner of Revenue Administration, K Satyagopal told Express that “The TN SMART uses ‘legacy data’, including information about disasters that already took place. Our goal is use that in the coming north-east monsoon.  We will club this data with the dynamic data - i.e., forecast.”

He pointed out that TN-SMART initiative would be in line with World Meteorological Organisation’s Global Framework for Climate Services - i.e., development and application of climate services to assist decision-making for addressing climate-related risks. TN SMART would offer a dynamic risk assessment system to assess the potential impact of weather forecast issued by India Meteorological Department and a real-time system of evaluating the forecast with reference to the actual situations.

CM appointS Clerks IN DPH
Chennai: Chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday handed over appointment orders to five of 42 successors of Directorate of Public Health (DPH) staff who died while in service, at the Secretariat. The candidates were selected on compassionate grounds for clerical posts. The 42 candidates were recruited in the junior assistant category and will be posted at the DPH’s administrative department. 

‘AIADMK STANDING LIKE AN IRON FORT’
Chennai: Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar denied differences of opinion among the AIADMK  functionaries and said the party was standing like an iron fort. When asked whether there were fresh intra-party problems in the AIADMK, he said, “AIADMK is standing like an iron fort. No differences of opinion.” The minister’s remark assumes significance since AIADMK presidium chairman E Madhusudanan raised some issues with the CM and Deputy CM recently.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Assessment and Emergency Response Tracking The TN SMART

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Onapottan is a symbolic representation of King Mahabali, visits houses and blesses families during Onam. (Photo | TP Sooraj/EPS)
Onapottan visits families in Kerala
DMK leader MK Stalin
Tamil Nadu: Stalin elected as new DMK president
Gallery
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's top five most painful losses in finals
Founded by legendary actor Raj Kapoor in 1948 in suburban Chembur, the studio witnessed several films made by the Kapoor family over the decades. (Photo|Twitter)
Kapoor family decides to sell iconic RK Studios started by Raj Kapoor