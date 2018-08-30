BSNL fared better than others in Tiruchy: TRAI

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The BSNL has fared above other service providers in Tiruchy city when it comes to voice services, call setup success rate and low drop call rate, according to a study done by TRAI.

The study is part of TRAI’s independent drive tests being conducted in Kochi, Jaipur, Madurai, Mangalore, Tiruchy and Vishakapatnam to assess network quality provided by cellular mobile telephone service providers for voice and data services.

The study, which assessed key performance indicators of all telecom service providers, including coverage, call setup success rate, drop call rate, block call rate, handover success rate, measuring of quality of voice, has found all service providers met two per cent drop call rate except the BSNLA 3G in Madurai.

However, it was in Tiruchy that the BSNL 3G scored above all networks along with Airtel 4G. When it comes to call setup success rate (CSSR), AirTel 3G in Vishakapatnam fared poorly.

In Tiruchy, a total of 600 km was covered and data tests were conducted in eight hot spots. Of these the BSNL showed 100 per cent in CSSR. Its voce call drop rate was better than JIO but not better than Tata, Vodafone, Idea and Airtel in 3G network.In Madurai, the BSNL had the highest voice call drop call rate of 2.27 pc while other networks have less than 0.23 per cent. Jio had zero per cent call drop rate.