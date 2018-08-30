Home States Tamil Nadu

Kollidam boat capsize raises safety concerns

There was a technical snag halfway in the boat. The two had gone to ferry four workers from the other side, but strong current capsized the boat.

Published: 30th August 2018 03:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2018 03:02 AM

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY : In an incident that raises questions about emergency response and safety of workers engaged in plugging the breach in the regulator across Kollidam at Upper Anaicut, two fire and rescue service personnel were swept away for some distance by strong currents after their boat capsized on Wednesday. 
Even as officials scrambled for a rescue mission, the two firemen managed to swim across the river and held on until a boat reached them and threw out a rope. The boat carrying the two men overturned and got wedged in the debris of the collapsed piers.

A fire official said, “There was a technical snag halfway in the boat. The two had gone to ferry four workers from the other side, but strong current capsized the boat. They are trained swimmers so managed to reach safety.”

But not everyone can be deemed trained for emergencies. Of the 400 workers deployed at the spot, only a handful could be seen wearing life jackets and safety gears. State Tourism Minister Vellamandi N Natarajan, who was present when the incident happened, said the government would consider providing safety gear to all the workers. Questioned on the assurance made by the district administration that the breach would be plugged in a week, Natarajan reiterated it would be completed as early as possible. Explaining the works, the minister said around three lakh sandbags are being readied.

