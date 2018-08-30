NCW takes suo-moto cognisance of sexual harassment allegation

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The National Commission for Women (NCW) through tweets on Wednesday, has reminded the Director-General of Police (DGP) that an external expert and social worker should be part of the internal complaints committee, investigating the sexual harassment allegation against an Inspector-General of Police. The commission tweeted that it has taken cognisance of the complaint based on a newspaper report and added that it has written to the DGP asking that “provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 in general and Chapter II/IV therein in particular are followed.”

Chapter II elaborates on the constitution of the internal complaints committee (ICC), which should be presided by a woman and comprise two employees who have worked for women’s welfare and a member of a non-governmental organisation. At least, one half of the committee should be composed of women. Chapter IV entails the procedure to receive a complaint and start an investigation.

According to the chapter, the committee at the request of the aggrieved, may initiate a settlement between her and respondent as long as no monetary settlement is made as reconciliation. A woman Superintendent of Police had recently filed a sexual harassment complaint against the senior police officer stating that he made sexual advances to her, despite her resistance.

The Director-general of police T K Rajendran had nominated Additional directors-general of police Seema Aggarwal and Su Arunachalam, and Deputy inspector-general of police Thenmozhi for the committee. A retired Superintendent of Police Saraswathi and an administrative officer at the DGP office Ramesh were also included. But the panel did not have an external social worker who is an expert in the field.