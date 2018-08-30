O Panneerselvam dismisses Stalin's 'saffronisation' charge against BJP

By PTI

MADURAI: Ruling AIADMK Co-Ordinator and Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam today dismissed as 'personal opinion' the charge of DMK president M K Stalin that the BJP-led central government was trying to "saffronise" the country.

He also said the AIADMK would lead an alliance for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and it would emerge victorious.

"It was his (Stalin's) personal opinion. People will not accept such a charge," he told reporters at nearby Tiruparankunram.

After taking over as DMK President, Stalin had on August 28 accused the Narendra Modi-led government of trying to 'saffronise' the country.

"The Narendra Modi government is trying to paint the nation in the colour saffron (a symbol of Hindutva).

Let's teach it a lesson," he had said in his maiden address to the DMK General Council which elected him to the top post following the death of his father M Karunanidhi.

Replying to a question, Panneerselvam said an alliance would be there for the Lok Sabha elections and it would be headed by the AIADMK.

"It will be a victorious alliance. In consultation with Chief Minister K Palaniswami (also co-cordinator of AIADMK), a decision would be made on the partners of the alliance," he said.

Asked if there would be any change in the Palaniswami cabinet, he said it was for the Chief Minister to decide.

Panneerselvam said he did not want to comment on Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President Thirunavakkarasu's reported remarks that there was rift in the AIADMK.

"The party was preparing for a 'dharma yudha' with the help of cadre. We have successfully saved the party from a family, and will not hand it over back to the family," he said in apparent reference to the deposed party leader V K Sasikala and her family members.

The Deputy Chief Minister also said the AIADMK had started the initial work for the byelection in Tiruparankunram, where its sitting member A K Bose died recently.

Full-fledged work would be taken up after the announcement of the date for the byelections, he added.