Ousting BJP & AIADMK twin goal, says Stalin

DMK president MK Stalin on Wednesday said that his party’s twin goal is to unseat both BJP & AIADMK governments.

Published: 30th August 2018 02:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2018 02:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : A day after launching a scathing attack on the BJP government at the Centre and AIADMK government in the State, DMK president MK Stalin on Wednesday said that his party’s twin goal is to unseat both governments. In an epistle written to his cadre, he continued to hit out on both BJP and AIADMK. “We have two immediate goals. One to chase away AIADMK govt with public support, which is being run to swindle the exchequer, ” he said.

Stalin said, “The other goal is to unseat the BJP-led Union government which is trying to saffronise the nation by digging a grave for social justice, destroying the ethos of diversity, infringing upon the States’ rights and imposing religious fanaticism.” Training guns at the BJP, he said the country’s integrity was facing a bigger threat because of the Modi-led government’s authoritarian approach and an undeclared war was unleashed against the national races having their own language and living in each of the States.

Saying that elections were the better opportunity to defeat both BJP and AIADMK, Stalin underscored that his party’s goal was to dethrone both  governments even if the polls were held either separately or together. The DMK president said that attempts to create confusion among his friendly parties would not fructify.
Calls on veteran Communist leader SankaraiahDMK president MK Stalin on Wednesday called on veteran Communist leader and former CPM State secretary N Sankaraiah at his residence. 

The newly-elected DMK president was accompanied by treasurer Durai Murugan. Besides seeking blessings of Sankaraiah, he inquired about his health, party sources said. Flays arrest of human rights activistsCondemning the arrest of human rights activists and demanding their immediate release, Stalin on Wednesday tweeted, “Brazen attempt by the Union government to imprison its critics reflects an authoritarian mindset that disregards civil rights.” The space for dissent is essential to democracy, he said.

