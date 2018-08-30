Travel Insurance to be optional for rail passengers from September 1

B Anbuselvan By

CHENNAI : The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has withdrawn the free mandatory travel insurance cover for online ticket-holders.From September 1, rail passengers, who book tickets through the IRCTC portal or rail connect mobile application, will have to choose the option manually to avail the insurance coverage. So far, insurance coverage has been provided to all passengers who hold confirmed and RAC tickets booked online. Besides, passengers will have to pay the premium for travel insurance which has so far been provided free of cost.

“Presently, passengers cannot proceed to book tickets without ticking the insurance option in the IRCTC portal. The e-ticket bookings are being configured to convert the travel insurance into an optional from September 1 and Rs1 is likely be charged per passenger towards insurance premium. This means that four passengers travelling on a ticket (single PNR number) are likely be charged Rs 4 additionally. However, we are yet to receive official orders on the premium rates,” A senior IRCTC official told Express.

On September 1, 2016, the railways launched travel insurance for e-ticket holders. Under the scheme, passengers are covered up to Rs10 lakh in case of death or permanent disability caused by train accidents, up to Rs 7.5 lakh for permanent partial disability, up to Rs 2 lakh for hospital expenses for injuries, and Rs 10,000 for transporting a victim’s mortal remains.

The scheme, which was initially launched as an optional, was made mandatory for all passengers from November 1, 2016 as more than 65 per cent of passengers did not avail the service for the first two months. Since then, insurance premium has also been borne by the railways. According to official records, about 10 lakh tickets are booked online a day. On the flipside, passengers, who get waitlisted tickets, are not given insurance coverage even if their tickets are confirmed later.

T Mohammed Mubeen, former member of the Divisional Rail Users Consultative Committee, Chennai, said, “About five per cent of wait-listed e-tickets either move to RAC or get confirmed after the first chart preparation. The railways should consider providing insurance for such tickets.”

