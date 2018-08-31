85 per cent pictorial warning on tobacco items from September 1

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The 85 per cent pictorial warning on the packages of tobacco products along with quit line number will come into effect from September 1. The Union Health Ministry notified the new health warnings in its gazetted notification on April 3 for a mandatory display of 85 per cent of the pictorial warning on tobacco product packages all over India. The image must be printed with “Tobacco Causes Cancer” wordings along with quit line number 1800 227787, a dedicated toll-free number for free support and guidance for the tobacco users.

All tobacco products manufactured or imported or packaged on or before September 1 should have the new health warnings. All tobacco products - both smoking and smokeless - should have new specified health warnings as prescribed. Selling without the new health warning on or after September 1, 2018 is a punishable offence and violation of Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act, 2003. Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu People’s Forum for Tobacco Control has requested the State government to ensure it is implemented strictly.