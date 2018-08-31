Home States Tamil Nadu

At MK memorial, A call to unite against BJP

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and president of the National Conference Farooq Abdullah, called on Karunanidhi’s son and DMK president MK Stalin to lead the opposition.

Published: 31st August 2018 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2018 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

National leaders cutting across party lines come together during an event commemorating late DMK leader M Karunanidhi in Chennai on Thursday | pti

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Top leaders of key opposition parties, taking part at a 3.5-hour-long meeting commemorating late DMK president M Karunanidhi on Thursday, called for unity and consolidation of secular forces to take on the BJP ahead of the next Lok Sabha elections in 2019. Vociferous among them was Derek O Brien, Rajya Sabha Member and senior leader of Trinamool Congress, representing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. “All parties that believe in federalism should join hands. All the State parties must come together to capture power in Delhi,” he urged, in a speech partly made in Tamil. 

Also Read | National leaders to attend MK memorial meet in city

The 2019 polls would provide the ideal platform to keep alive the spirit of Karunanidhi, he said, speaking after the departure of Union Minister for Shipping and BJP’s representative at the event Nitin Gadkari. “The best tribute we can pay to this great man of yesterday and today as a tribute tomorrow is: in 200 days every DMK worker should get together to give Stalin all the 40 seats in Tamil Nadu (including Puducherry). Forty out of 40 in Tamil Nadu and 42 out of 42 in Bengal. All federal parties must work together,” he said.

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and president of the National Conference Farooq Abdullah, called on Karunanidhi’s son and DMK president MK Stalin to lead the opposition. “Stalin! I tell you, lead us to that nation that Gandhi could not take us to, your father could not take us,” he said. Expressing concern over the prevailing political situation, he said unless the opposition parties united, the nation would go down.

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury stated that the real tribute to Karunanidhi was to take a resolve to strengthen the idea of India for which Karunanidhi worked.Referring to the recent arrest of activists, Yechury said, “What we are seeing today is State-patronised Emergency. Undeclared Emergency is worse than declared Emergency,” he said. 

Nitin Gadkari leaves event early 
Union Minister for Shipping Nitin Gadkari who was representing the BJP at the event left the event before its conclusion after hailing Karunanidhi’s opposition to the Emergency in his speech.
Pondy CM on Bedi, MK & federalism 
Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said he realised the importance of Karunanidhi’s thrust for state autonomy now in the wake of the intervention of the Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi in functioning of the government. 
‘A true democrat for opposing Emergency’  
Congress’ representative at the event Ghulam Nabi Azad said Karunanidhi was a true democrat for opposing Emergency, adding he never compromised his ideology.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
MK memorial BJP DMK M Karunanidhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Worked hard, focused well, says Saina Nehwal after clinching bronze at Asian Games
Manjit Singh beats his own problems, rivals to get gold in 800m
Gallery
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case
Mourners streamed in for a second day Wednesday to pay their respects to Aretha Franklin, who was dressed in a different outfit for her final public viewing, as if making a costume change during a show. In image: People in line sign well wishes on poster boards outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History during a public visitation for Aretha Franklin in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. | AP
Fans stream in for second day of 'Queen of ​Soul' Aretha Franklin public viewing