Home States Tamil Nadu

BJP, Dravidian movement have ideological similarities: Nitin Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari also recalled how Karunanidhi worked close with the late Prime Minister, Atal Behari Vajpayee, and said both had departed in quick succession.

Published: 31st August 2018 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2018 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

Nitin Gadkari

Union minister Nitin Gadkari. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Senior BJP leader and Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways and Shipping Nitin Gadkari on Thursday noted that there were many similarities between the ideologies of the Dravidian movement and the BJP.Speaking at the meeting called ‘The sun that rose from the South’, organised by the DMK to commemorate the services of its late leader M Karunanidhi, who passed away here on August 7,  the Union Minister said, “The ideologies of the Dravidian movement and the BJP have many similarities including fostering and learning from our glorious heritage.”

Also Read | Leaders hail Karunanidhi as a true crusader of social justice

He observed how Karunanidhi strove hard to popularise the Tamil classic Tirukkural and its author Tiruvalluvar. Recalling the association the  BJP had with the late leader, Gadkari said it was “long” and “cordial”.“The DMK and the Jan Sangh were the first two parties which challenged the domination of the Congress in the country. Similarly, these two parties were the first to oppose the imposition of Emergency in the country and fought for restoration of democracy,” he commented. Nitin Gadkari also recalled how Karunanidhi worked close with the late Prime Minister, Atal Behari Vajpayee, and said both had departed in quick succession.

However, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad pointed out that Karunanidhi had never compromised on the ideology despite having allied with the BJP purely out of his relations with Vajpayee. “Being part of the NDA government, he did not compromise on his ideology. Due to personal relations with Atalji, he allied with the BJP,” Azad noted. 

It may be noted that the invitation extended by the DMK to the BJP’s national president, Amit Shah, and his initial willingness to attend the commemoration event had sparked speculations of the Dravidian party moving closer to the saffron party. However, later, Shah backtracked. And after taking charge as the DMK president, MK Stalin at his party’s general council meeting launched a scathing attack on the BJP.

Ready to accept Stalin as chief: Alagiri
Madurai: M K Alagiri, who hitherto was giving signs that his September 5 Chennai peace rally would be a sign of strength, did a political volteface on Thursday, saying he was ready to accept Stalin as the DMK president if he was re-inducted into DMK. After organising the meeting for the seventh day, Alagiri told mediapersons “When we are willing to rejoin the party, we should accept his leadership, isn’t’ it.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nitin Gadkari M Karunanidhi DMK BJP M K Alagiri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Worked hard, focused well, says Saina Nehwal after clinching bronze at Asian Games
Manjit Singh beats his own problems, rivals to get gold in 800m
Gallery
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case
Mourners streamed in for a second day Wednesday to pay their respects to Aretha Franklin, who was dressed in a different outfit for her final public viewing, as if making a costume change during a show. In image: People in line sign well wishes on poster boards outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History during a public visitation for Aretha Franklin in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. | AP
Fans stream in for second day of 'Queen of ​Soul' Aretha Franklin public viewing