Home States Tamil Nadu

CBI questions MDM gutka manufacturer

The gutka case gained prominence after Income Tax sleuths inspecting Poes Garden stumbled upon letters exchanged between the IT department and the top bureaucrats of the State in November, 2017.

Published: 31st August 2018 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2018 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The CBI, which has filed an FIR in the multi-crore gutka scam on allegations of bribing ministers, top police and government officials for manufacture and sale of gutka in Tamil Nadu, examined manufacturer of MDM brand of gutka and others on Wednesday.The interrogation was carried out by a special team comprising officials from the CBI’s Anti-Corruption (III) Unit, New Delhi. This comes in the wake of CBI officials collecting documents and evidence pertaining to the case recently.

The CBI filed the case on the orders of the Madras High Court on April 26, 2018, which disposed of a writ petition filed by DMK legislator J Anbazhagan.Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate had launched its investigation separately in the scam under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.The gutka case gained prominence after Income Tax sleuths inspecting Poes Garden stumbled upon letters exchanged between the IT department and the top bureaucrats of the State in November, 2017.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
CBI FIR DMK MDM gutka manufacturer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Worked hard, focused well, says Saina Nehwal after clinching bronze at Asian Games
Manjit Singh beats his own problems, rivals to get gold in 800m
Gallery
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case
Mourners streamed in for a second day Wednesday to pay their respects to Aretha Franklin, who was dressed in a different outfit for her final public viewing, as if making a costume change during a show. In image: People in line sign well wishes on poster boards outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History during a public visitation for Aretha Franklin in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. | AP
Fans stream in for second day of 'Queen of ​Soul' Aretha Franklin public viewing