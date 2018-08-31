CBI questions MDM gutka manufacturer

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The CBI, which has filed an FIR in the multi-crore gutka scam on allegations of bribing ministers, top police and government officials for manufacture and sale of gutka in Tamil Nadu, examined manufacturer of MDM brand of gutka and others on Wednesday.The interrogation was carried out by a special team comprising officials from the CBI’s Anti-Corruption (III) Unit, New Delhi. This comes in the wake of CBI officials collecting documents and evidence pertaining to the case recently.

The CBI filed the case on the orders of the Madras High Court on April 26, 2018, which disposed of a writ petition filed by DMK legislator J Anbazhagan.Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate had launched its investigation separately in the scam under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.The gutka case gained prominence after Income Tax sleuths inspecting Poes Garden stumbled upon letters exchanged between the IT department and the top bureaucrats of the State in November, 2017.