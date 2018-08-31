Draft electoral rolls to be ready by September 1: Chief Election Commissioner  

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Draft electoral rolls will be released on September 1 in all district headquarters across the State and ahead of this, Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahu will be chairing an all-party meeting on Friday to elicit views from the representatives of political parties on the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. The CEO told Express, “It is a routine exercise to release the draft electoral rolls on September 1. For the next two months, applications for inclusion, deletion, change of address etc. from the existing voters and those eligible for registering as voters will be accepted.”