Parties urge TN government to extend security cover to VCK leader

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/PUDUCHERRY : Following reports that VCK general secretary D Ravikumar, also known for his literary works, is facing life threat from the accused in the murder case of Karnataka journalist Gowri Lankesh, political parties in Tamil Nadu have urged the State government to extend security cover to Ravikumar immediately. DK president K Veeramani and CPM State secretary R Balakrishnan have issued statements urging the government to extend security to the VCK leader.

On August 27, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan and D Ravikumar met Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and submitted a memorandum of other demands and also informed him about the life threat to Ravikumar. Later, Ravikumar met Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy in this regard.

While the Tamil Nadu government is yet to provide security cover to Ravikumar, responding to the memorandum, the Puducherry CM directed the IGP to coordinate with the state intelligence agencies and provide necessary security to him. Ravikumar shuttles between Chennai and Puducherry as his family lives in the Union Territory.

When contacted, Karnataka Special Investigation Team probing the murder of Gauri Lankesh told Express that Ravikumar’s name was among the many targets in the diary of Amol Kale, the alleged mastermind in the case. Ravikumar told Express “This is a dangerous trend emerging. On information from Central agencies, Tamil Nadu intelligence officers informed me last month that there is a threat to me. The State police should find out whether I alone am under threat or is there any other person from Tamil Nadu also facing threat and do the needful.”

Life threat?

On August 27, Thirumavalavan and D Ravikumar met CM Edappadi K Palaniswami and submitted a memorandum and also informed him about life threat to Ravikumar