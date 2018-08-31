Plea filed in Madras High Court to settle crop insurance claim

Home States Tamil Nadu

A PIL has been filed in the Madras High Court for a direction to the State government to settle the balance insurance claim for the Samba season-II during 2016-17 in 33 revenue villages.

Madras High Court

CHENNAI : A PIL has been filed in the Madras High Court for a direction to the State government to settle the balance insurance claim for the Samba season-II during 2016-17 in 33 revenue villages. When the matter came up before a division bench of Justices S Manikumar and  Subramonium Prasad on Thursday, the government Pleader took notice, returnable by September 27.

In its petition, the Farmers Legal Movement submitted that the Centre had introduced Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bhima Yojana (PMFBY) scheme to identify the farmers affected by calamities such as heavy rains, floods, cyclones and severe drought. To ensure smooth and efficient implementation of the scheme, the Union Ministry of Agriculture had issued a set of operational guidelines and entrusted the monitoring to the Joint Secretary, Department of Agriculture and  Cooperation and the Farmers Welfare Department of the Centre. The State Level Coordination Committee on Crop Insurance (SLCCCI), consisting of the Secretary, Department of Agriculture and the Director of Agriculture, is to monitor the same.

The New India Assurance is the insurance agency required to co-ordinate with all Central and State government agencies for implementation of the scheme.While so, due to shortage of rain and severe drought and non-availability of Cauvery water, land in the 33 revenue districts yielded nothing and the farmers were entitled to relief money of `62,500 a hectare. The amount was to be disbursed to the eligible before June 2017. 

However, petitioner alleged the relief amount was not paid even after several representations. Only 25 per cent of the claim was paid, that too, in April and May, 2018, after a delay of 10 months. The efforts of the petitioner to get the balance claim amount did not bring any desired result. Hence the present petition.

