Tamil Nadu completed Rs 41,000 crore worth schemes: Edappadi K Palaniswami

SALEM: Staking claim to the legacy of J Jayalalithaa, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said that his dispensation was committed to providing best healthcare and infrastructure to the people of Tamil Nadu by following her footsteps. He was addressing a gathering on the first day of his three-day visit to Salem on Thursday. Palaniswami launched a slew of infrastructure projects and enumerated the efforts put in by his administration to further the growth of the State.

Palaniswami reached Salem on Wednesday night, and was welcomed by Collector Rohini Ramdas Bhajibhakarae at Thalaivasal. On Thursday morning, the Chief Minister participated in the Kumbabishekam of the 150-year-old Nanjundeeshwarar Temple at Edappadi. The temple renovation works were started in 2016 for an outlay of Rs 78 lakh. The Lord Murugan Temple on Nanjundeeshwarar Temple complex was renovated by the Chief Minister using funds from own pocket. Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister Sevvoor S Ramachandran, Electricity, Prohibition and Excise department Minister P Thangamani and thousands of devotees were present to witness the Kumbabishekam.

Medical achievements

Later, the CM inaugurated a newly-constructed Primary Health Centre (PHC) at Koneripatti at a cost of Rs 98 lakh. Addressing a gathering during the inaugural function, Palaniswami said that the Koneripatti PHC would benefit 50,000 people living within an eight-km radius. He expressed hope that the PHC would cater to the needs of Erode people as well.

Giving an insight into the efforts put in by the State to augment the health care system in the State, Palaniswami said that the government upgraded 12 PHCs in Salem district for an outlay of Rs 9.42 crore to ensure that modern medicine system became accessible for the people of areas like Vadugapatti, Thumbal, Belur and Panamarathupatti. Besides upgrading the existing facilities, the government has sanctioned Rs 6 crore to construct new PHCs in 11 places, including Samuthram, Manjakuttai and Kundur. PHCs reeling under infrastructure crunch would also get a leg-up, with the Chief Minister sanctioning additional buildings for five PHCs on a `8.8 crore allocation.

“Under the Muthulakshmi Reddy Maternity Benefit Scheme, between 2011 and 2018, Rs 178.64 crore was sanctioned, benefiting 2,10,481 people,” he said.

Augmenting water capacity

Talking about the water issue, the chief minister said that six retired chief engineers have been appointed to inspect each district to assess the possibility of constructing new check dams to divert surplus water. He exuded confidence that the drive would yield rich dividends as it would go a long way in recharging the groundwater table in the State. As part of efforts to store water during monsoon, `100 crore was sanctioned to augment the capacity of 1,519 lakes in the State, he said.

“As the trial run was successful, we have sanctioned Rs 328 crore to replicate the model in 1,511 more lakes. Moreover, the State has undertaken an ambitious exercise to construct a chain of check dams in the next three years for an allocation of Rs 1,000 crore,” the Chief Minister said. Meanwhile, to utilize the surplus from Mettur East Bank Canal, water is being pumped to a lake in Vellarivelli using Salem MP V Panneerselvam and Rajya Sabha MP Arjunan’s funds. In next 20 days, the Vellarivelli lake will be filled and water table will improve, he added.

Fielding questions

Addressing reporters, Palaniswami said that restoration works at Mukkombu will be completed in three days while a new regulator will be constructed across Kollidam river in 18 months. Stating that there was still time to spell out the party’s stand on Parliamentary elections, he said AIADMK will spell out its stand when the right time comes. When asked about the contributions of the current dispensation, he said that schemes worth Rs 41,000 crore have been completed in the State and many more are the pipeline.

When asked for his opinion on the elevation of M K Stalin as the DMK presidents and the likely tussle between Alagiri and Stalin on taking over the reigns of the party, The Chief Minister said that the issue was DMK’s internal affair and he was not qualified to speak on it. He later went on to add playing politics over others’ issue was DMK’s trademark, not AIADMK’s which functioned in a democratic manner.

While questioned about PMK founder S Ramadoss’ criticism of green drive, the CM said that PMK was responsible for the dwindling green cover in the State. When asked about a person committing suicide after failing in TET, he said that conducting competitive exams was not in the hands of TN government.

Foundation laid for 48 projects

During the function, Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for 48 new projects worth `30.83 crore. He also launched projects worth `2.48 crore and distributed welfare assistance worth `1.20 crore to 229 beneficiaries. In the function, MP V Panneerselvam, MLAs S Semmalai, Vettrivel, Raja, Manonmani, Marudhamuthu and G Venkatachalam, and Collector Rohini Ramdas Bhajibhakarae were present