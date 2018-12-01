Home States Tamil Nadu

Two week-parole to life convict for conjugal rights

The bench was passing orders on the habeas corpus petition from a woman praying for grant of parole for two weeks to her husband under conjugal rights.

Published: 01st December 2018 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2018 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, behind bars

Image for representational purpose only

By Siva Sekaran
Express News Service

CHENNAI: "Man is a social animal.... conjugal visits lead to strong family bonds and keep the
family functional rather than becoming dysfunctional due to prolonged isolation and lack of sexual contact."

Quoting this portion of a judgement delivered by the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court earlier, a division bench of Justices C T Selvam and S Ramathilagam here has granted parole for two weeks to
a life convict lodged in the central prison in Cuddalore to exercise his conjugal rights.

The bench was passing orders on the habeas corpus petition from a woman praying for a grant of parole for two weeks to her husband under conjugal rights.

On an earlier occasion, the convict was granted parole for one week from April 29 this year for the same purpose. 

The woman applied again to the prison authorities on October 1, seeking parole for the fulfilment of conjugal rights for two months. But the authorities had rejected her plea. 

Opposing grant of the relief, the Additional Public Prosecutor submitted that as the petitioner's husband is also an undertrial prisoner in two other cases - one pending before the III Additional District and Sessions Court in Tirunelveli and the other before the Principal District and Sessions Court in Pudukkottai - he is not eligible for parole under Sec. 35 of the TN Suspension of Sentence Rules.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp