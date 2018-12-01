Additional kerosene for Gaja-hit from today: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: People affected by Cyclone Gaja would be supplied with additional kerosene apart from their PDS allotment, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday.

Speaking at a consultative meeting with people and coconut farmers in Peravurani she said, “The Petroleum Minister assured additional kerosene would be made available at five places each in the Gaja-affected districts by Saturday evening,” Sitharaman said.

She added the full kerosene requirements for the affected districts would be fulfilled. Sitharaman said she had spoken with State Food Minister Kamaraj and asked him to take measures for distribution of kerosene.

Sitharaman said when she toured cyclone-affected areas over the last two days, there were demands for construction of new houses to replace those damaged in the storm, compensation for the lost coconut crop and a demand for coconut seedlings.

“The Chief Minister had met the Prime Minister with the demands. The PM immediately sent an expert team which assessed the situation and will soon submit its report,” she said.

Most people had asked for the restoration of electricity and relief materials. She said something needed to be done for coconut farmers who had availed crop and education loans.

“I will apprise the Finance Minister of the situation and he will take the final decision in this regard,” Sitharaman said.

The Defence Minister said she had asked the Collectors to consider the farmers’ plea that all affected coconut trees, not only those uprooted but also those whose crowns had been tilted, to be taken into account when arriving at the number of trees lost.

“Besides the enumeration by officials, the affected farmers should also submit the number of trees affected in their fields,” she said. Collectors have been asked to compare both assessments before taking a decision on compensation.

She added the availability of coconut seedlings in the State would be assessed and if there is a need for more, States like Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and even the Andamans would be approached to make up the shortfall.

The minister said below poverty line victims who lost their houses would have new ones built under the Prime Minister’s Housing Scheme. For those above the poverty line, norms would be relaxed for which the Chief Secretary of the State had already written a letter to the Centre.

5,000 workers given treatment, food

CHENNAI: More than 5,000 workers who toiled to repair the damages caused by cyclone Gaja were given treatment and food, and were lodged at marriage halls located at affected districts by the State Electricity department.

An official release from Tangedco said Electricity Minister P Thangamani also distributed pillows and blankets at the request of 580 workers at Nagapattinam.