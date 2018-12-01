Amend law to let us contest Tamil Nadu local body polls: PwDs

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The need to amend the Tamil Nadu Panchayats Act to enable disabled pesons also to contest local body polls was stressed at a meeting held by December 3 Movement here on Friday.

The meeting in which people with disabilities from across the State participated demanded that their voice required to be taken to mainstream society for which appropriate laws and policies needed to be framed.

Every political party should bring in a policy change to provide for reservation for persons with disabilities to contest elections. The organisation founder Deepak Nathan said only people with disabilities can understand the real nature of their problem for which reforms should begin at the ground level.

Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and Protocol that was passed by the UN Geneva Convention should be adhered to.

However, this is not being implemented resulting in the demand for rights for people with disabilities that they be given a role in the political arena, he said.

Though many have a strong educational background, there is no conducive space made by the government or a reservation policy that is being implemented effectively, said Pon Shanmugam, Cuddalore district coordinator of the movement.

At the meeting, it was pointed out that the State government provides four per cent quota in employment in the government sector for the disabled, which is not being adhered to.

Speakers at the meeting including Thirumurugan Gandhi of May 17 movement, Jeyaraman Venkatraman of Arappor Iyakkam and Henry Tiphagne of Peoples Watch also demanded amendment to the law for the disabled to contest civic body polls.