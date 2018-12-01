Make Tamil Nadu AIDS-free, appeals CM Palaniswami to public

Home States Tamil Nadu

For this year’s AIDS day the theme was chosen as ‘Know your status’.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: On the occasion of the World AIDS Day on Saturday, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has appealed to the public to make the State HIV/AIDS-free and said those affected by the disease should be treated humanely. 

In his message, he listed the measures taken by the government to heighten awareness about HIV, treatment made available for people and children affected and other steps being taken to make the State more inclusive for HIV positive patients.

For this year’s AIDS day the theme was chosen as ‘Know your status’. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the occasion. The aim of this year’s theme is to encourage people worldwide to get tested.

To enhance early detection of HIV/AIDS  the State government has set-up 2561 test centres, 15 mobile test centres and launched two propaganda vehicles, he said.

“Special treatment is being given to HIV/AIDS positive gestating mothers to prevent the child from getting infected,” he said. 

In addition, free bus passes are being distributed to HIV/AIDS positive patients to travel to hospital for treatment. And Rs 1000 is being given as pension to those affected by HIV/AIDS under the farmers’ protection scheme of the state government.

HIV/AIDS patients are being prioritised in the allotment of solar-powered greenhouse scheme.

“Widows of HIV/AIDS positive patients are given monthly pension. They will be given this monetary assistance without any age barrier,” he said.

Palaniswami added that interest from Rs 10 crore reserve fund allocated for children affected by HIV/AIDS, is being used for providing nutritious meals and education for them.

