Tamil Nadu officials asked to produce list of teachers transferred in 2018

Madras High Court. (File Photo | Express Photo Service)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Admitting a PIL seeking inquiry into corruption in the transfer counselling conducted for teachers, the Madurai Bench directed the Secretary and Director of School Education Department to produce the list of teachers transferred this year and mention the reasons.

KK Ramesh of Madurai submitted in his litigation that the authorities issued transfer orders to a lot of teachers, citing administrative grounds by collecting bribe from them during the general transfer counselling in 2018.

While teachers working away from their home district for more than 10 years were not given transfer to their districts, transfer orders were issued to juniors within a few months of their joining, stated the litigant, questioning the transparency of the method.

These practices result in an imbalance in vacancies. This is evident from the statement made by the government during the counselling that teachers should not be transferred from southern to northern districts, Ramesh stated and prayed the Court to direct an inquiry into such irregularities.

Hearing the plea, a bench comprising K K Sasidharan and P D Audikesavalu issued a notice to the department with specific directions to its Secretary and Director to submit a report on the list of teachers transferred during this year’s counselling.

The report should contain relevant details with regard to the earlier period of service of the teachers and reason for their transfer, the judges added and adjourned the case to December 11.

