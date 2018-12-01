Tamil Nadu comes up with strict rules for trekking season in Theni

By Express News Service

THENI: The Forest Department will take action against any prospective trekker inside reserve forest without permission from the officials concerned, said District Forest Officer (DFO) of Theni, Gowtham, on Friday.

Gowtham told media persons that trekking between Kurangani and Top Station will now be allowed from Friday (November 30) onwards, after a discussion with the chief conservator of forest, principal

chief conservator of forest, and collector. It had been disallowed after the disastrous forest fire that snuffed out the lives of 23 young trekkers.

Gowtham pointed out that Theni district has only one approved route, Kurangani to Top Station, via central station, covering a distance of 11 km, adding that Kurangani to Top station trekking comes

under a moderate category.

The DFO informed that the trekkers will be subjected to thorough checking before embarking on the journey, and one guide will be deputed for five trekkers. There are 14 guides in the district and they are members of the eco-tourism management committee, he said, assuring that they are experienced in giving first aid.

About the stay at Top Station or Central Station, he said that so far there has been no request for permission to stay at the station; if there are any, it will be discussed with the higher officials.

Referring to an incident involving Israel tourists, Gowtham said that the tourists were questioned at Kurangani and that Munnar guide had misguided them. He further said that action has been taken

against him.

Kolukkumalai out of reach

Asked about the route in which the fire accident happened, Gowtham said that the fire occurred in Kolukkumalai, which was not on a trekking route. It was a pathway used by estate workers. “Even now,

trekking to Kolukkumalai is not allowed. Steps are being taken to fix CCTV cameras at the entry and exit points of Kurangani. Work on setting up wireless communication facilities are also on,” he said.

Getting nod for trekking

“The trekkers will need to fill Form-One to apply for permission from a competent authority, including the respective DFO and wildlife warden. The officials will give Form-Two sanctioning permission for

trekking. If anyone enters the forest for trekking without permission, it will be considered as trespassing into the reserve forest. The person will be asked to pay a fine or may even be arrested,” Gowtham said.

The DFO explained that trekking clubs should register their clubs with the PCCF and the CCF and that only registered agencies will be considered for permission.

Strengthening security

“Improvements will be made and trekking routes will be developed. Oral instructions will be given to the trekkers on moving in the forest during emergencies. There are plans to screen video clippings

to them. Very importantly, trekkers will be advised to follow the instructions of their guides,” said the DFO.

“Fire lines are created in the forest to prevent the spread of fires. Fire watchers need to stay in the forest areas and keep a watch,” the officer said.

“Push cleaning and ground cleaning works are being carried out in Kolukkumalai and the surrounding areas to prevent fire mishaps. Instances of low-level power lines will be taken up with the TNEB,”

Gowtham said, adding that there are plans to identify tourist spots.

Our primary agenda is to conserve the forest; the guides will manage the trekking areas, he said.

Currently recruiting

There are vacancies in the forest department, including the Bodi range. Recruitment will be conducted on December 6. One thousand persons are expected to be selected during the recruitment process.

“Then the vacancies will be quickly filled,” said Gowtham.