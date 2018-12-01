Home States Tamil Nadu

Treated as servants by accused, say sex abuse victims in Tiruvannamalai

According to the investigation officer, there were 49 children at the orphanage. Only two children were boys while all of them were between the age group of 6 and 17 years.

Published: 01st December 2018 01:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2018 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

child rape

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: With the arrest of four people in connection with the alleged sexual abuse of orphan children at Merci Children’s Home at Thiruvalluvar Nagar on Thindivanam road here, the victims have revealed that they were made to work as servants at the orphanage and the accused people had treated them very badly.

The owners of the orphanage -- Luban Kumar (65) and his wife Merci Rani (57) -- were arrested along with the third accused, Justin Manavaalan (60), on November 26 under the Juvenile Justice Act and section 6 and 8 of the POCSO Act after a case was registered at the All Women Police Station here. Following an inquiry, the fourth person, Jhansi Rani (60), was arrested on Wednesday.

According to the investigation officer, there were 49 children at the orphanage. Only two children were boys while all of them were between the age group of 6 and 17 years. When the children were questioned, it was revealed that four girl children were sexually abused by Luban Kumar and Justin Manavaalan.

The third accused, Justin Manavaalan, had allegedly made the children clean the houses, and wash dishes and clothes. They were also forced to cook food for themselves. The officer said that the children had been treated badly and made to do menial tasks. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp