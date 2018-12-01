Treated as servants by accused, say sex abuse victims in Tiruvannamalai

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: With the arrest of four people in connection with the alleged sexual abuse of orphan children at Merci Children’s Home at Thiruvalluvar Nagar on Thindivanam road here, the victims have revealed that they were made to work as servants at the orphanage and the accused people had treated them very badly.

The owners of the orphanage -- Luban Kumar (65) and his wife Merci Rani (57) -- were arrested along with the third accused, Justin Manavaalan (60), on November 26 under the Juvenile Justice Act and section 6 and 8 of the POCSO Act after a case was registered at the All Women Police Station here. Following an inquiry, the fourth person, Jhansi Rani (60), was arrested on Wednesday.

According to the investigation officer, there were 49 children at the orphanage. Only two children were boys while all of them were between the age group of 6 and 17 years. When the children were questioned, it was revealed that four girl children were sexually abused by Luban Kumar and Justin Manavaalan.

The third accused, Justin Manavaalan, had allegedly made the children clean the houses, and wash dishes and clothes. They were also forced to cook food for themselves. The officer said that the children had been treated badly and made to do menial tasks.