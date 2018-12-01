Home States Tamil Nadu

Unwed accident victim’s sister can get compensation: Madras High Court

 The sister of an unmarried person, who dies in a road accident, is also entitled to compensation, the Madras High Court has ruled.

Published: 01st December 2018

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The sister of an unmarried person, who dies in a road accident, is also entitled to compensation, the Madras High Court has ruled.

Justice M V Muralidharan gave the ruling while passing orders on a criminal miscellaneous petition.

Ganapathy died in an accident involving a lorry on July 6, 2011. His only sister Malliga moved the Motor Accidents Tribunal claiming a compensation of `25 lakh.

Even though the Tribunal had held that the accident had occurred due to the rash and negligent driving of the lorry driver and that the owner and the United India Insurance company were liable to pay compensation, it refused to pass any order on October 29, 2014, since Malliga had failed to prove she was the legal heir of the deceased. Hence, the present petition.

Partly allowing it, Justice Muralidharan held that any legal representative, including a legal heir and not confined to a subsisting status governed by the laws of succession, would be entitled to claim compensation, provided he/she sustains an injury from the death caused by the motor accident. 

In the case on hand, Malliga, being the only sister/legal heir, is the only sufferer. Saying, “Each case has to be considered on its own merits,” the judge said, “Following the decisions of the Supreme Court and other High Courts, this Court is of the view that the appellant is the dependent of the deceased and is entitled to maintain the claim petition for the death of her deceased brother, as no class I heir is available,” and awarded ` 2 lakh.

