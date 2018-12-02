Home States Tamil Nadu

Three parcel agents held in ‘unwholesome’ meat case

A preliminary inquiry into the parcel receipt revealed that except four boxes, all other consignments were transported in the name of fish.

Published: 02nd December 2018 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2018 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST
By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Saturday arrested three parcel agents for their alleged involvement in transporting unwholesome meat from Jodhpur to Egmore under guise of fish last month.
According to sources, A Imran (34) of Rajasthan, M Munna Qureshi ( 46) of Gandhidham Gujarat and Usman Basha (58) from Chennai have been arrested for giving false information to railways. Later, the trio was released on bail.

Louis Amuthan, Senior Divisional Security Commissioner, Chennai, said the three had been booked under sections 163 (giving a false account of goods), 165 (unlawfully bringing offensive goods) and 145 (causing nuisance) of Railways Act. “We will record the statement from the concerned railway workers and accordingly file the charge sheet”, he said.

On November 17, food safety officials seized 2190 kgs of meat in 20 thermocol ice boxes at Egmore station which was transported from Jodhpur by Bhagat Ki Kothi - Mannargudi weekly express.

A preliminary inquiry into the parcel receipt revealed that except four boxes, all other consignments were transported in the name of fish. The details of consignor and consignee had not been mentioned in the railway receipt.

The consignment did not have the seal of the slaughterhouse and also not contained required cold storage facility for transporting it for 2500 km. Following this, food safety officials seized the meat and subsequently destroyed it.

The incident leads to a controversy as the de-skinned carcass of animals in the seized meat appeared to be that of dog. On November 22, Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University confirmed that the meat was that of sheep or goat and not that of dog.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Meat Meat transportation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp