Black Friday: Four die in separate road accidents in Kancheepuram

CHENNAI: Four people lost their lives in road accidents in Kancheepuram while a man in his sixties was knocked down and killed by a speeding vehicle in Chennai on Friday. Vedachalam (55), a resident of Koovathur, was travelling on a two-wheeler towards Chengalpattu on the East Coast Road near Vayalur at 10.30 am on Friday when his motorbike had a head-on collision with another motorbike.

Vedhachalam fell on the road and sustained head injuries, while Vasu and Gayathri, who were on the other motorbike, sustained minor injuries. Vedachalam was rushed to Chengalpattu government hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. Police said he had not been wearing a helmet. Sadras police registered a case and further investigations are on.

Selvaraj (51), a resident of Sarala Nagar, was trying to cross the Chennai - Trichy National highway near Sathyam Grand resorts at VRP Chatram at around 12.45pm when a speeding car hit Selvaraj and left. Selvaraj was thrown off the motorbike and sustained head injuries. He was rushed to Chengalpattu government hospital where he, too, was declared dead on arrival.

A 60-year-old man who tried to cross at Agaram main road at Selaiyur near the Chennai-Tiruchy national highway, was hit by an unidentified vehicle at around 4.30pm, said police. He sustained head injuries and rushed to the Chromepet government hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. The Tambaram Traffic investigation police registered a case and a search for the vehicle is on.

Rashwa Begum (21), a resident of Washermenpet, had gone to visit her relative in Thandavalur village at Sunguvarchatram at Kancheepuram. On Friday, at around 6.30pm, when she was riding her two-wheeler, a speeding car hit her vehicle and she fell on the road, said a police officer. The car fled the spot while passers-by rushed her to Sriperumbudur government hospital where she was declared dead on arrival. The Sunguvarchatram police registered a case and further investigations are on.

G Gangan (55), a resident of Thulangathandalam village at Kancheepuram, was riding a two-wheeler near a petrol bunk on the Chennai-Tiruchy national highway at Baluchettychatram at around 10.45pm when a container lorry that was coming out of the petrol bunk, knocked his vehicle down and ran over him. Police said Gangan died on the spot. Baluchettychatram police registered a case and arrested driver Ravi Kumar.

